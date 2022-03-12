Russia To Block Nationwide Access For Instagram From March 14; Mosseri Says He's Concerned

It has been more than two weeks since the Russia-Ukraine war began and both sides have dealt with heavy damage. However, during the course of invading Ukraine, Russia has faced a lot of sanctions from governments around the world, which was later reflected in decisions made by some of the biggest technology companies in the world. While most companies like Apple, Samsung, Google and Meta have stopped selling their products or providing their services in Russia, Russian regulators have decided to block Instagram in the country.

In its latest move, Russia has decided to restrict its citizen to connect with the rest of the world via the popular social media platform Instagram. The Russian regulator Roskomnadzor has recently said in a statement that it will restrict access to Meta-owned Instagram from March 14, 2022. The update comes one day after both Facebook and Instagram made a small change in their current policy and allowed for posts with violent speeches against Russian soldiers and politicians.

Russian citizens would not be able to access Instagram from coming Monday

The regulatory body cites a statement by Andy Stone, Meta's spokesperson that says "as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression what would normally violate out rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders.' We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians." This statement was also defended by Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg who mentions that the company's policies are focused on protecting people's right to speech as an expression of self-defence.

Our statement on what's happening: pic.twitter.com/UQqb3vQeep — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 10, 2022

However, this did not have an impact on the Russian regulatory authority, which is going to restrict access to Instagram on coming Monday. Upon the situation, Adam Mosser, the head of Instagram expresses his sentiment by saying that the decision of blocking Instagram in Russia is wrong. Mosseri mentions in a tweet that "this decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world." It is important to mention that Russia has already restricted access to Facebook and limited access to the microblogging platform Twitter. Stay tuned for more updates on the Russia-Ukraine war.