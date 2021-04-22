Last Updated:

Seth Phillips, The 'dude With Sign' Insta Account To Launch NFT Collection On April 23

"So I was actually going to post this sign a month ago when everyone was talking about NFTs and really knew nothing about it but...," Seth Phillips wrote.

Written By
Digital Desk
Seth Phillips

Remember the man who stands with a placard? 'Dude with Sign', Seth Phillips, who spreads awareness, brings smiles, and much more through his relatable placards is all set to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) collection on April 23. The social media influencer has over 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

Phillips said earlier he knew nothing about NFTs and that is why he stood with a placard that read, "WTF is an NFT?". But later decided to make an entire collection of NFTs. "So I was actually going to post this sign a month ago when everyone was talking about NFTs and really knew nothing about it but I had a lightbulb moment to actually make it an NFT once I learned a little more about it," he wrote.

While a few fans of his were happy with his decision, many criticised Seth for his move. One user wrote, "Don’t do this man, it's just a waste of resources and horrible for the environment." The other said, "NFTs are the best scams ever invented. People are so naive, why would you spend any money on this." [sic]

READ | Harry Styles holds up 'Black Lives Matter' placard & kneels with protesters in LA; watch

Meanwhile, another user said, "Many do not realise that creating the NFTs they are now profiting from required an enormous amount of raw computing power. Ethereum mining consumes about 26.5 terawatt-hours of electricity a year. To put that into perspective - that is nearly as much energy used annually by the entire country of Ireland.” The NFT world is for the starving artists, not for moneymaking influencers :)" [sic]

READ | Divyanka Tripathi explains her 'bizarre' name plate, says 'it's not an insect but...'

What is NFT?

A non-fungible token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

READ | Sunil Gavaskar against England's coded placard gameplay, asks if ICC allowed the strategy
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign)

READ | NZ vs PAK 2020: Kiwi fan's placard trolls Steve Smith, Joe Burns for poor series vs India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND