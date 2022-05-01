Snap launches Pixy, a flying camera designed to work with Snapchat: Check details here

Snapchat Pixy has been launched as a new product by Snap. It is a portable flying drone that has a camera mounted on it. The device is small as it is designed to land on the user's palm. It could be very helpful for creators on the platform as it provides a creative angle to images and videos captured by floating in the air. Keep reading to know more about the Snapchat Pixy flying camera.

On the official release, Snap mentions that "we first created Snapchat as a new way to use the camera for self-expression and communion." Adding to it, the company says "from lenses to Spectacles, there are so many ways to share your perspective. Today, we're taking the power and magic of the Snap Camera to new heights. We're introducing Pixy, your friendly flying camera. It's a pocket-sized, free-flying sidekick that's a fit for adventures big and small."

Meet Pixy. Your friendly flying camera. Pixy brings magic to every moment, all you have to do is let it fly! #FlyWithMe pic.twitter.com/GAh8znI76I — Pixy (@snappixy) April 28, 2022

The Snapchat Pixy is a portable flying camera

In a nutshell, Snap Pixy is a portable flying camera that enables users to create Snaps from a new perspective. With the help of Pixy, users can capture creative third-person photographs and video graphs as the flying camera hovers near the user and records footage. Snap's Pixy can float, orbit, and follow the user without the need for a controller or additional equipment a controller. Once users are done creating memories, Pixy lands in the palm of their hands.

In the official press release, Snap mentions that videos recorded by Pixy are wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories. From there, one can select a video and use Snapchat's editing tools - Lenses and Sounds to get the required results. Snap says that users will be able to crop into portrait and apply filters on the footage as well, which will make it ready to share as Stories, Spotlight or on any other social media platform. Snap has not launched the Pixy flying camera in India yet, which might have to do with the drone policies of the country.

Snapchat Pixy price

Snap mentions that Pixy will be available in the United States and France for $299.99 until its stock lasts. However, on the web page designed to purchase the item, the flying camera itself is listed for $229.99. Additionally, those who are interested in getting it with a dual battery charger and two batteries have to purchase the Pixy Flight Pack which is listed at $249.99. It is important to note that the dual battery charger costs $49.99 separately and a single battery costs $19.99.