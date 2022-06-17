Snapchat Is Working On Paid Version, To Provide Exclusive Features To Subscribers: Report

Following Telegram's footsteps, messaging platform Snapchat is likely to come up with a paid version. Recently, information about a new, subscription-based version of Snapchat has surfaced on the internet. It looks like Team Snapchat wants to increase its revenue by getting some users to pay for exclusive features, including special stickers and profile badges. While the launch timelines remain a mystery, the price and benefits of the new version of Snapchat are known. Keep reading to know more about the premium version of Snapchat that might be launched soon.

Snapchat premium subscription details leaked

Known reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has shared screenshots of Snapchat+, the new version of Snapchat that developers are currently working on. The screenshots reveal the price of Snapchat+, which is EUR 4.59 per month (roughly Rs. 377 in India). Like other paid services, there are several tenures for which the user can pay. For instance, if someone wants to pay in advance for six months, the charge for Snapchat+ is EUR 24.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 2054. A yearly subscription will cost users EUR 45.99, about Rs. 3780.

Talking about the benefits for Snapchat+ users, they will get a feature to pin someone as their #1 BFF. Further, Snapchat+ users will have a special badge that will appear right beside their name in their profile. Additionally, paying users will avail of exclusive icons, will be able to see their Friends’ whereabouts and see how many friends have rewatched their stories. While this is the extent of information available on Snapchat+, there is no information about when the paid version of the application will come out.

#Snapchat is working on a subscription plan called Snapchat+ 👀



ℹ️ Snapchat+ gives you access to exclusive, experimental and pre-release features such as the ability to pin 📌 the conversation with your Best Friend, the access to custom Snapchat icons, a special badge, etc... pic.twitter.com/VrMbyFlFvI — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

In related news, the popular instant messaging platform Telegram is releasing its paid version later this month. It is called Telegram Premium and according to a report by Tech Crunch, the Telegram Premium subscription could cost $4.99 per month, as per the analysis of the beta version of the application. While the platform has not released any information about the pricing of its premium subscription, more details should be revealed in the coming days. Nevertheless, $4.99 roughly translates to Rs. 390, which might be a little too steep for users.