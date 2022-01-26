Snapchat Republic Day Filters: Here is how to celebrate Republic Day on Snapchat

Snapchat has launched new filters to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day of India. These filters include stickers, lenses, geofilters, Bitmojis and hyperlocal geofilters. Snapchat will also be running an influencer campaign with the help of popular creators in the country to encourage Snapchat users to be a part of the celebration being conducted in the app. Further, the social media platform has also partnered with smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Oppo and Vivo to promote their ocassion-specific filters.

On the official press release for the Snapchat Republic Day filters, the company says that themed filters and lenses will enable users to celebrate Republic Day and include their friends in the celebration. One of the new lenses adds a tricolour cap on the head of the user with the words "Happy Republic Day" on it. All these Republic Day lenses and filters are available in the explore section of the Snapchat application.

How to access the new Snapchat Republic Day filters?

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat also adds that India is the first and the only market where the company has entered into partnerships with Android OEMs or original equipment manufacturers. As a result of this partnership, smartphones from companies like Samsung and Vivo might promote ocassion-specific lenses and filters. These also include community-made filters and lenses.

To open the Republic Day themed Snap filters on a smartphone, open the Snapchat application and head over to the search located on top of the screen that displays multiple lenses and filters. Search for "Republic Day 2022" and the application will show all the lenses and filters that are available. Thereafter, users can click special Snaps and share them with family members or friends to celebrate Indian national day.

In related news, the photos sharing application Snapchat has previously partnered with Warner Bros. to launch a new Snapchat lens. The new Snapchat lens has been launched to promote the upcoming Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses premiering on Sunday, November 28, 2021, and the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. Using the new Harry Potter Lens on Snapchat, users will be able to digitally dress like the students in Hogwarts.

In a public statement, Snapchat said that the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is the first-ever television event from the Harry Potter franchise. Upon the occasion, Warner Bros. has partnered with Snapchat to create an AR-based digital experience for all the Harry Potter fans around the world to celebrate the culture followed in the school of magic and bring some fun to Snapchat users watching the new show from home.

Image: UNSPLASH