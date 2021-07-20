Snapchat Rolls Out New 3D Bitmoji Feature For Better Digital Avatars With Over 1K Poses

In an ingenious feature, Snapchat will now let users see a 3D version of the Bitmojis that they would have created for their profiles on the social media app. In the latest feature, the users will be able to view their friends' Bitmojis in a 3D format under the friendship profile. This comes as the latest evolved feature after Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc purchased Bitmoji Developer Bitstrips in 2016.

Snapchat introduces 3D Bitmoji feature

The new 3D Bitmoji has been rolled out for its users and can also be personalised with over 1,200 new body poses and multiple features made available to the users. The new poses include facial expressions, gestures and backgrounds. Alongside, the app further revamped the way Snapchat's 3D Bitmoji avatars are displayed on a user's personal friendship profiles. Users will see enhanced detailing on the personalised Bitmoji avatar, such as 'clothing textures and unique embellishments from their favourite fashion labels'. For instance, a user can see how shiny the footwear or accessories are.

A Snapchat press release stated, "The new Profiles also will showcase an expanded Snapcode Menu, for easy Profile access. It will include editing options, like quickly changing your outfit, or hairstyle and, Profile sharing."

It also mentioned that Snapchat users will also be able to share their 3D Bitmojis with friends even outside the Snapchat app. Previously, 3D Bitmojis were available exclusively for Snapchat's Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses. On June 5, 2021, the social media giant had added nine new Bitmojis to help users to share their expressions on World Environment Day. The temporary feature allowed profiles to share their Bitmojis to promote recycling, gardening, and practices for saving electricity. Several awareness-raising Bitmojis in the options could be seen watering plants, turning off appliances to save power amongst other things that are good for the Earth.

In 2020, Snapchat added even language learning lenses for Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi and Telugu. These lenses are designed to recognise over 1,000 objects and can translate their names in real-time to the language a user is learning. The objects are identified using Snapchat's AR Lenses.