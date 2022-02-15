Snapchat Testing Ads In Stories On Platform; To Share Revenue With Creators

Snapchat, the popular photos sharing application, is adding a new way for monetization. The Snap-owned platform is currently testing advertisements in Stories. While the testing is limited to a small number of creators in the United States, the feature will roll out globally in the coming months. Keep reading to know more about the feature and how will it work and generate revenue for creators.

As and when an advertisement appears in a user's Snapchat story, the platform will share its revenue with the user. The platform says that the percentage of revenue shared will depend upon several metrics including posting frequency of the user and engagement gathered by the story. However, the feature is currently available to verified creators or public figures on Snapchat - those who have a higher number of followers and a gold star beside their username.

Snapchat stories ads will generate revenue for creators

Previously, Snapchat already showcased advertisements in the application while users scrolled through their friends' stories and in the Discover section. Now, Snapchat will encourage creators and verified users to put stories and earn a certain revenue as the application placed advertisements between the stories. The development comes after CEO Evan Spiegel informed investors in a briefing that Snapchat users are spending more time on Spotlight, which is an Instagram Reels equivalent, featuring short videos.

Snapchat has been implementing a lot of ways to allow users to generate revenue out of the content they create on the platform. Before this, the company had announced a large amount of $1 million payouts per day for creators in 2020. Now, the company is paying millions to popular creators on the platform who are making Spotlight videos. In 2021, Snapchat has given more than $250 million to creators.

Snapchat is an app that serves as a platform for sending and receiving photos, videos, and text messages on mobile phones. The sender of a message is able to determine the period that a message can be viewed by setting a limit between one and ten seconds. It has more than 300 million active daily users across the world who are sending billions of images to each other on the platform.