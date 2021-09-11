Last Updated:

Snapchat Will Remind Users Of Their Friends’ Birthdays With New ‘Birthdays Mini’ Feature

The feature is similar to what Facebook offers on its social media platform. Snapchat 'Birthdays Mini' will inform users about birthdays of friends on the app

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Snapchat launched Birthdays Mini, will inform users about birthdays of their friends

IMAGE: newsroom.snap.com


Photos and videos sharing social platform Snapchat will now remind users of their friends' birthdays. The application has launched a new feature called 'Birthdays Mini' for keeping track of the birthdays of friends who are added to the platform. The feature shows birthdays on the basis of date or zodiac signs, as selected by the user. 

Snapchat launches 'Birthdays Mini' feature

The feature is similar to what Facebook offers on the platform. One of the largest social media platforms in the world, Facebook reminds users of the birthdays of people on their friend lists. It is an ideal feature for people who are forgetful or need a reminder to wish their friends on their birthday. When a friend has a birthday, Facebook informs a user by sending a notification. 

As a part of the feature, Snapchat will inform users about birthdays only if they are mentioned on the profile. The birthdays will be listed in the Birthdays Mini list on the application and Snapchat will not display the age of the person or the birth year. Users can toggle settings to decide whether or not they want to display their birthday on their profile. 

How to use the Birthdays Mini feature in Snapchat

  • Open Snapchat
  • Go to the chat of the person to be added in Birthday Mini
  • Once the chat is open, tap on the rocket icon at the bottom right corner of the screen
  • Select Mini from the list at the bottom of the screen 
  • Search for and click on Birthdays
  • Once Birthdays is used in a chat, it stays in the chat like a message

On the official blog post, Team Snap says "Built by Snap, the Birthdays Mini is available globally starting today (September 8, 2021). You can find the Mini behind the rocket icon in Chat or through the Search bar. For more ways to celebrate your friends, check out our other Minis and Games for fun ways to create shared social experiences together on Snapchat."

Adding to it, Team Snap says "See a list of upcoming and recent birthdays, as well as birthdays organized by Zodiac Sign. Wish your friends a happy birthday with unique stickers and fun Lenses to commemorate their big day! You can even countdown your own birthday, right down to the second!" 

