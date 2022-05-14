Snoop Dogg Jokes 'May Have To Buy Twitter Now' As Elon Musk Puts Deal On Hold

American rapper Snoop Dogg has now gone viral on the internet for his hilarious tweets regarding the purchase of the social media platform, Twitter. This what can be said to be a "rivalrous" remark at the Tesla CEO Elon Musk came after the 50-year-old singer in a series of tweets said that he is going to replace the board of directors of Twitter Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and the guy with the ponytail (Pete Najarian) on CNBC.

May have 2 buy Twitter now. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Notably, this came after Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter came to hold in view of pending details supporting the calculation that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of its users.

Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile, in addition to this, Snoop Dogg did not stop here and further joked that after he purchases Twitter, everyone will get a blue checkmark, "Even the bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”."

Apart from that, referring to Elon Musk's other business venture, Starlink which JSX airline announced in April this year said that he will provide free internet on airplanes as a part of his first line of business.

First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is bullshit. ✈️✈️ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

While his tweets made netizens go ROFL, Pete Najarian while speaking on CNBC's Halftime Report said, "I am all in" further adding that "It will be a phenomenon working with Elon Musk". A clip from the show was retweeted by the singer on his Twitter handle.

Elon Musk's Twitter purchase on hold

In a major development, the world's richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday announced that his deal to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold" after the social network reported that false or spam accounts comprised less than 5% of its 226 million monetizable daily active users. The business tycoon Elon Musk, who offered to buy the microblogging site for $44 billion, tweeted a link to a May 2 report on Twitter's filing and made the announcement on the deal.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."