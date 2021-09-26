In today's era, social media is one of the factors why the world has become a global village where people sitting anywhere around the world can express their opinions or share their ordeal in order to get help from the respective authorities. Especially, in the COVID times, it has been witnessed that people used social media as a tool to seek help and also getting help. However, it is the same social media that was used to spread fake news which showcased a person from a particular community was thrashed to chant 'Jai Shri Raam'.

Now, in the fourth part of the panel discussions of Republic TV's 'Social Media Summit' on Sunday, September 26, leading experts discussed 'Social Media: Boon or Bane'. With Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) as the moderator, Smita Prakash, Editor at ANI; Madhoo Shah, Actor; Sinan Aral, David Austin Professor of Management Marketing IT and Data Science and author of "The Hype Machine"; Shefali Vaidya, Author, Speaker, Fellow-Ananta Leadership Program shared their opinion on the ongoing discussions.

'Social media is a boon as well as a bane', says Smita Prakash, Editor at ANI

Expressing her opinion on the discussion on the Republic TV's 'Social Media Summit', Smita Prakash said, "Social media is a boon as well as a bane whichever way you look at it. It is here to stay and it is not going anywhere. I was an early user of social media, though I was on traditional media. I completely believe that the democratization of media was necessary. Traditional media was state-owned. When social media came about I felt that it was just about time."

"The stranglehold of just a few voices, people who would take the voice of the people were very few but social media really opened up everything. It has its negative points agreed, but the 24 hours connectivity is there, the free-flow of information. It causes a lot of stress agreed but the pros are just too many. It connects families, it gives us information. In the COVID era, you saw how it saved lives. It gave us information about vaccines, how to keep ourselves safe, and to families how to keep them in isolation in certain areas. All this information was through social media," added Prakash.

'I don't dwell about troll attacks', says Shefali Vaidya

Addressing the problem of cyberbullying and putting forward her views on social media, Shefali Vaidya said, "Even when I got on social media, I have set up golden rules for myself which were out of 'site' and out of mind. So, when I am there on social media, I am there on social media but when I am offline I stop posting what I have to post to what I have to say. Then, I don't dwell about troll attacks on me, I don't dwell about thousands of replies on my Facebook post."

"I have found social media as a really truly wonderful medium. Before social media, big media, traditional media was a very controlled field with lots of gate-keepers and somebody like me wouldn't be able to get her points across without any Editorial censorship. Social media offered me that platform where if I can share my opinions across millions of people without any gatekeeping and that to me is the greatest strength of social media," added, Shefali Vaidya.

"But as a mother of 3 teenagers I am really really appalled by the amount of time young people are spending on social media at the cost of talking to real families, real friends, going out, and spending all the time on Instagram. So it is also a little concern to me," Shefali Vaidya further stated.

'Social media gave me that platform to think aloud,' says Madho Shah

"I would like to acknowledge here, Shefali's last statement saying 'its a tool'. Social media is actually a tool, like someone else said that it's the knife you cut vegetables or you cut yourself in it. I have two perspectives on this, an actor who has been on a sabbatical, on a hiatus for a long-time, and trying to make an entry back into the profession, social media has been a boon. Especially in the pandemic year & in the lockdown times it has absolutely worked as a boon to me because I was more connected than isolated during this period because of social media," said Madho Shah.

"I connected to a whole lot of people and more than just an actor I had a voice I had a thought which I wanted to share and social media gave me that platform to think aloud with a lot of people. And as I sensed a lot of depression and a lot of pain in the last couple of years, my words did have an impact and I was sharing my lessons and my experiences. So, totally I considered that as a boon at that time," added Madho Shah.

'It is up to us how we regulate social media', says Sinan Aral

"With technology, whether it is AI or social media, we get out what we put in. We have seen social media disrupt our economy, elections, democracies; we have also seen its help in raising fund during disasters. It's upon us how we want to regulate & use social media to achieve more and avoid peril," said Sinan Aral.

(Image: Republic World/Unsplash)