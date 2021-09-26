At a time when social media influencers are on the centre stage, Rujuta Diwekar, nutritionist and author, on Republic Social Media Summit 2021, highlighted their monumental potential and how they can productively use the online platform. "Social media is a double-edged sword; while it drives connection, it can also be abused. Social media influencers must share credible, authentic and timeless traditional knowledge with all responsibility and honesty," she said.

At the current time, Diwekar said that influencers are everywhere and noted that some are using good messages to sell products in the weight loss industry. She further advised that that "if the social media influencer doesn't win the approval of your grandmother then you should stop following them irrespective of the message they send."

Rujuta Diwekar shares good front and ills of social media

She said that social media helped her interact and connect with people during the lockdown while maintaining social distance and coronavirus protocols. On ill of social media, Diwekar said that the tricky part is recognising whether the advertisement is sold to you as information. "Never before commercial interest have been projected as if they were information for your own good," she said. The nutritionist also noted that harmful messages and wrong advice are also shared on social media platforms.

'Advertisements positioned as information': Dedicated and integrated video

Diwekar said that consumers must look out for advertisements positioned as information through direct and integrated video. She also advised influences to be open and accountable to audiences about paid posts. She informed that a dedicated video is a video where one talks about the benefits and nutrients of one product and food and pitch it to followers. She said that influencers are now culturally appropriating food and selling it as a weight loss, detox and scientific discovery.

Diwekar informed that in the integrated video, an influencer talks about a random topic with subtle brand integrations. For example, she said, the influencer will sip a tea and keep the label around it. "Selling info slyly over a period of time, you will lose out on credibility and faith of followers," she said.

Concluding her discourse, Diwekar said that information needs to be put out with responsibility and honesty. "I hope that our social media space gets safe and sane for all users and influencers," she said.

Image: Republic