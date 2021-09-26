Social Media Summit: Koo CEO Says 'Network Mesh's Uniqueness Makes Social Media Valuable'

On Sunday, September 26, Republic Media Network hosted a first-of-its-kind Social Media Summit that brought together the experts from the emerging social media market landscape to discuss its massive potential as well as unforeseen challenges. As part of the Social Media Summit 2021, co-founder and CEO of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna also talked about the challenges and the opportunities for India to create new social networking platforms.

Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna on Social Networks

Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said, "Humans just need a way to connect. As technology evolved, the whole need for connection came online. Some of the earliest social networks that were formed, were formed around existing relationships. Friendster, Linkedin, were probably the first few social networks to connect us with our own existing friends. MySpace also tried something, before Facebook took over the world."

The co-founder of the social networking site stated as Facebook took over the world, "everybody thronged to the social network to make sure they had a digital symbol of their real time connection with their friends and family." He added, "It was extremely important to be connected online as well. Once everybody was connected to existing networks, there was a need to go and connect outside the network. To find new connections, based on interests. Facebook and Whatsapp helped people express within their friends and family network. When the demand for expressing in open network space, their need to be common interests. This common interests would make people express themselves, and this expression would bring them together."

Aprameya Radhakrishna continued, "Instagram was an open networks tool that allowed people share their lifestyle. It was not restricted to who you knew before, but it was open enough who you thought you like or was like you. Twitter helped people connect on thoughts and opinions. Today, many people are still not on any of these social networks. The closed networks have sufficed for the new internet users as well. But for open networks, it needs for people to express themselves. Today, the new India which is coming out on the internet, they need to be comfortable to express themselves."

He stressed that comfort means people are "used to talking in their own language about topics they are comfortable talking about. Koo is such an example where we have made sure the new internet users can come and connect with people like them and talk about topics of their interests. This is unique for India as it is an India first approach."

"When you take India first approach, you will find multiple ways of expression. Networks formed are also unique as people might be same but the networks formed are totally different. Network mesh that is formed on social media is extremely different. Uniqueness of the network mesh created makes social media valuable. It is less about unique number of people, like people on Koo, who are expressing their thoughts and opinions on the internet that have never been shared before, giving them a new sense of freedom that was only available offline so far, " he explained.

Aprameya Radhakrishna added, "India is a unique country with a combination of several different types of linguistic communities. If you go deep into these variables, you will find an expression that people want to come and express on internet. This is a unique opportunity to come onboard and use deep understanding of India to bring out unique expression. There are a dozens of social networks waiting to emerge out of the nation. Some of these networks will capture global imagination. Just like Zoom and TikTok, there will social networks that will come out of India. In Koo, we connect people with local languages. We have the opportunity to introduce Koo to the world."

Further speaking about the opportunities in the country, the former Serendipity Infolabs Director stated, "India is one of the largest users across the world, lets just not be the users. We should introduce social networks to the world. While building social networks, there many challenges. Over the last 20 years, the entire world started building them. There have been challenges like fake news, moderation, regulations and others, but we need to understand that it is 'constantly evolving ecosystem.'"

"It is necessary to adopt new and ever-changing technology. In order to have successful social networks in the country, it is important to acknowledge that it is 'ever-evolving subject and ecosystem'. We need constant dialogue between users, platforms and regulators. India has the opportunity to make most successful social media ecosytems globally, " Aprameya Radhakrishna signed off.

Image: Republic World