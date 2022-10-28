Elon Musk Issues 'spoiler Alert' After Twitter Acquisition, Says 'Let The Good Times Roll'

"Let the good times roll," new Twitter boss Elon Musk tweeted on Friday, after he completed his acquisition of Twitter and fired its top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal. Earlier, the billionaire has tweeted "the bird is freed," in an apparent reference to Twitter being "freed".

🎶 let the good times roll 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

It is unclear what "Let the good times roll" is in reference to, perhaps it alludes to the fact that there will be less censorship on Twitter from now on. Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, which is much more than what was the market price of Twitter based on its value in the share market.

Elon Musk asks Twitter employyes to 'bring code'

Meanwhile, Musk has also asked twitter employees to "bring code", as per a report from the Independent. "Bring code" is a reference to the algorithmic code that runs the social media platform.

Earlier, several reports stated that Musk has brought Tesla engineers with him into Twitter's office to scrutinise internal codes after the takeover. Twitter is headquartered at San Francisco and on Thursday, Tesla engineers visited the office to assess the internal codes that the company is using. Musk reportedly asked Tesla engineers to speak face to face with product leaders at Twitter. Engineers at Twitter are also barred from making any changes to the company's internal code. Musk has been critical of Twitter's policing of speech based on political views of an account and has in the past indicated that he wants to know more about what the internal codes of Twitter are, a point he made even during his conversations with the CEO of twitter, as per the court documents.