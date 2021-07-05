Step-by-Step Guide To Subscribe To Republic On Telegram And Get News Updates On Your Phone

Social Media has seen a rise in its users for a long time now and thus now there is a huge variety of these social media platforms that can be used by the people. A number of well renowned personalities and companies have now started expanding to these platforms and Republic themselves have now expanded to the popular instant messaging platform, Telegram now. Because of this, the users have now been wanting to know steps to follow Republic on Telegram. To help out these users, here are some steps that can be followed in order to follow Republic on Telegram.

How to join Republic on Telegram?

Open The Telegram Application on your device

Try and spot a search box that is located on the top right corner of the screen

Then type in the Channel or username you want to follow

In this case, all you need to do is type “Republic” in the search box

Keep in mind that users can also type in keywords in the search box of Telegram

Then the Channel page will open right in front of you with R.

All you need to do is click on Join Channel” to follow Republic on Telegram and get news headlines delivered to your phone!

Joining the Republic channel on Telegram can help the users to get instant updates about what is happening around them. If the above mentioned steps might be a bit difficult to follow, the users can also click the link that has been mentioned in the post shared on Republic’s official Twitter account. It will directly take the users to Republic’s channel Telegram.

From breaking news to day's biggest headlines to exclusive interviews, hottest trends, and more - delivered to your phone!



Subscribe to Republic on Telegram here: https://t.co/YEIzTIvnFL pic.twitter.com/anSZTAtGwx — Republic (@republic) July 5, 2021

Before joining Republic on Telegram, it is important to know the difference between a group and channel. Though the users might not be able to see any difference between Telegram groups and channels, the two certainly have some differences. The main motive of creating Telegram channels is to broadcast messages to a large audience. This can be used to get broadcast messages and not have conversations. Telegram groups can have up to 200,000 users but on the other hand, the Telegram Channels can have an unlimited number of subscribers to a public or private channel. This is the main difference between Telegram groups and channels.