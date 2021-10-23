Supreme Court Serves Notice To Twitter India MD over Probe On Video Of UP Assault Incident

Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari was served a notice by the Supreme Court of India on Friday. The Apex court was hearing a case filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against Karnataka High Court's decision to reject the notice seeking Twitter India MD's appearance regarding a probe into a video that had been uploaded on the microblogging platform.

This matter revolved around the Loni incident in Ghaziabad, wherein on June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh.

SC serves notice to Twitter MD; rejects Karnataka HC's plea

The Uttar Pradesh government had filed a petition against the Karnataka HC's decision to grant interim bail to Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari. On June 24, the Karnataka HC, while granting the bail to Maheshwari, had directed the UP Police department to prevent itself from taking cohesive actions against him until the next date of hearing in connection with the case was brought up.

The UP govt. had consequently challenged the aforementioned order and took it up to the Supreme Court. Issuing a judgement on the plea by the UP government, the Supreme Court went ahead with its decision to serve a notice to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, further rejecting the plea made by the Karnataka HC.

Loni incident took a communal turn; Twitter's inaction the cause

Ghaziabad Police, on June 16, had filed an FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India, in connection with the Loni incident, where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off.

The UP police while speaking on the matter, had maintained that the accused had spread the incident in a way that brought in the differences between the two religions, further giving the case a communal angle. While refuting the fact that the Loni incident carried with itself a communal angle, the Ghaziabad Police, who was in charge of the matter, had informed that the social media platform had done nothing to prevent the video from going viral, which created unnecessary infightings in the name of religion, further promoting hatred.

