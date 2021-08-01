Telegram: How to enable Auto-Delete timer on Telegram for both Android and iOS, read steps

Telegram has launched a host of features for improving its messaging platform on both Android and iOS platforms. While Telegram added the group video call feature in June 2021, the platform will now allow up to 1,000 participants in a video call, including the host. Other updates include increased resolution of video messages, different playback speeds, sound in one-on-one screen sharing and others. Among all, the ability to auto-delete messages has been upgraded to a month. Keep reading to know how to how to enable Telegram Auto-Delete timer on both Android and iOS devices.

Enable Auto-Delete timer on Android devices by following the steps given below

Open the chat for which the auto-delete timer is to be set

Tap on the hamburger menu (three dots) on the top right corner of the display

Tap on the 'Clear History' option

In the 'Auto-delete messages in this chat' section, select the frequency of deletion There are four options: Off, 24 hours,1 week and 1 month

Select the desired frequency for deletion of messages

Tap on 'Enable Auto Delete'

A confirmation message will display on the screen saying "New messages in this chat will be automatically deleted in the selected time period"

Enable Auto-Delete timer on iOS devices by following the steps given below

Open the chat for which the auto-delete timer is to be set

Press and hold the message for which the timer is to be put

Tap on the select option

Tap on Clear Chat option on the top-left of the chat window

Tap on 'Enable Auto-Delete'

Select the frequency of auto-deletion

Tap on Done

Telegram has been the most downloaded application across both Android and iOS devices in January 2021, when issues regarding WhatsApp updated privacy policy were piling up on social media. As Facebook-owned WhatsApp was struggling with the backlash, users switched to Telegram as an alternative for their daily messaging requirements. Since then, Telegram's active user base has been rising day by day. To rival WhatsApp, Telegram has been introducing new features to its platform, to make it more useful and user friendly. To know about the recent Telegram update, click here.