Telegram: How to enable Auto-Delete timer on Telegram for both Android and iOS, read steps

Telegram has launched a host of features for improving its messaging platform on both Android and iOS platforms. While Telegram added the group video call feature in June 2021, the platform will now allow up to 1,000 participants in a video call, including the host. Other updates include increased resolution of video messages, different playback speeds, sound in one-on-one screen sharing and others. Among all, the ability to auto-delete messages has been upgraded to a month. Keep reading to know how to how to enable Telegram Auto-Delete timer on both Android and iOS devices.
Telegram has been the most downloaded application across both Android and iOS devices in January 2021, when issues regarding WhatsApp updated privacy policy were piling up on social media. As Facebook-owned WhatsApp was struggling with the backlash, users switched to Telegram as an alternative for their daily messaging requirements. Since then, Telegram's active user base has been rising day by day. To rival WhatsApp, Telegram has been introducing new features to its platform, to make it more useful and user friendly. To know about the recent Telegram update, click here.