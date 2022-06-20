Last Updated:

Telegram Premium With Exclusive Benefits Launched: Check Features And Price Here

Through a blog post, Telegram announced that it now has over 700 million monthly active users and announced Telegram Premium, the paid service of the app.

Telegram Premium with exclusive benefits launched: Check features and price here

After months of anticipation and several leaks, Telegram has launched its subscription-based version. As reported previously, it is called Telegram Premium and it offers exclusive benefits to users. Additionally, Telegram has also announced that it crossed 700 million users, which is a big milestone for the instant messaging application that rivals platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger. 

Telegram Premium is out now

Through a blog post, Telegram announced that it now has over 700 million monthly active users. It also highlights that it has never paid to advertise and hence all this growth is from personal recommendations. Further, launching the paid version of its application, Telegram mentions "as Telegram keeps growing at rocker speed, many users have expressed their will to support our team. Today, we're launching Telegram Premium - a subscription that lets you support Telegram's continued development and gives you access to exclusive features."

However, this does not impact the free users of the platform as the application will continue to provide the same level of services as it was doing, without charging any fee. Telegram mentions that all existing features (the ones that were available before Telegram Premium was launched) will remain free. Additionally, non-paying users will still be able to access some premium features. For instance, they can download the files sent by premium users and view the exclusive stickers as well. The cost of Telegram Premium is $4.99 per month, which roughly translated to Rs. 389 per month for Indian users. 

Telegram Premium features

  • Telegram Premium users will be able to send files up to 4GB in size.
  • Premium users will be able to download large files at the fastest possible speed.
  • Premium users will enjoy Increased limits
    • up to 1000 channels
    • pin up to 10 chats
    • reserve up to 20 public links
    • save up to 400 GIFs
    • write a longer bio
  • Premium users will be able to convert voice messages into text.
  • Exclusive stickers and message reactions can be sent in personal and group chats.
  • Elaborate chat management that will allow users to open the application in the selected chat category folder.
  • Animated profile pictures which will appear on the home screen as well as in the chat section of premium users.
  • Telegram Premium users will also have a special star-shaped badge beside their name, which will appear everywhere in the application. 
  • Premium application icons that can be set on the home screen. 
  • Telegram will not show the advertisements that are shown in large public channels to premium users of the application. 
