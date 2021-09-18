Telegram to take urgent action against fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates

Telegram, the popular messaging platform has announced that it will take action against bad actors who are selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and test results on the platform. According to recent reports, fake COVID-19 certificates for up to 29 different countries were being sold on the platform. Among other counties, fake Indian certificates and negative test results were also available.

In response to the report, the messaging platform says that "Telegram has zero-tolerance against such groups. We are taking action with an extreme sense of urgency against any such case that is highlighted to us with proper proof." Back in March 2020, an Israel-based cyber security firm called Check Point Research found out that COVID-19 negative test reports, complete dosage vaccination and certificates are being sold on the dark web.

According to the report by Check Point Research, a fake vaccination certificate for India is available at a price of $75, which roughly translates to Rs. 5,520 each. According to Oded Vanunu, Head of products vulnerability research at Check Point Software Technologies, there are some people who do not want to be vaccinated or take the vaccine but want to evade the restrictions that come with no vaccination.

"These people are turning to the Darknet and Telegram. Since March 2021, prices for fake vaccination cards have dropped by half and online groups for these fraudulent coronavirus services boast followings of hundreds of thousands of people," Vanunu said.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several state governments in India have implemented necessary regulations. The regulations are applicable to people undertaking inter-state travel by air or road and are focused to limit and end the spread of the COVID-19. Those who are travelling within the country need a negative COVID-19 test result (RT-PCR report) or a vaccination certificate for going to states with a large influx of tourists. The Check Point Research (CPR) report also says that movement regulation may have resulted in the demand for and availability of fake test results and vaccine certificates in the black market from those who do not wish to be vaccinated.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: Unsplash/PTI