Tesla CEO Elon Musk Announces He Has 'plan' To Tackle Twitter Bots; All Details Inside

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revelaed that he has the plan to tackle the high number of bots on Twitter. He made the announcement regarding a plan to address the bots issue in a response to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy's tweet. Musk's tweet comes at a time when he has proposed to buy the microblogging platform at the earlier agreed-on price of $44 billion.

Dave Portnoy tweeted, "Hey @elonmusk can you please fix these bots on this platform you got tricked into buying. I’m getting bot’d to death." In response, Musk wrote, "I have a plan." Earlier this month, Musk blamed bots for the results of a poll he had conducted to ask Twitter users about their opinion on the "Ukraine-Russia peace" plan.

According to Musk's plan, elections should be reconducted in the annexed regions under the supervision of the United Nations and Russia should leave if the people want to be with Ukraine. He further wants Crimea to be formally recognised as part of Russia and to ensure the water supply to Crimea. In addition, Musk wants Ukraine to remain neutral. At the time of writing, 59.1% of users did not agree with Musk's plan while 40.9% support his proposal. A Twitter user wrote, "Wonder how many bots were activated to turn around the original result." Musk agreed to the Twitter user's claim and responded, "Biggest bot attack I’ve ever seen."

Indeed. Biggest bot attack I’ve ever seen. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Elon Musk backed out of Twitter deal

Earlier in July, Musk announced his intention to back out of his deal with Twitter, citing concerns over the number of fake accounts on the microblogging site. After Musk's announcement, Twitter announced that it would file a lawsuit against Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. In a letter to Twitter's board, Elon Musk's lawyer Mike Ringler complained that his client has been requesting data to check the prevalence of “fake or spam” accounts on the microblogging site.

The letter revealed that Twitter "failed or refused" to give information regarding the issue raised by Musk. In July, Twitter filed a case against Elon Musk trying to force him to complete the deal with the platform and accused him of “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions. Earlier in October, Elon Musk proposed to buy Twitter at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. According to AP, Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the social media platform disclosed in a filing with the US Security and Exchange Commission. In response, Twitter said that it intends to sign the deal with Musk at $54.20 per share.

