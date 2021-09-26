The Republic Media Network hosted a first-of-its-kind 'Social Media Summit' on Sunday, 26 September 2021 that brought together the best minds from the emerging social media market landscape to discuss its massive potential as well as unprecedented challenges. As part of the Social Media Summit 2021, panellists were at the centre stage, addressing contemporary questions such as the impact of fake news, if there is a need to regulate the platforms, or if the medium is a boon or a bane.

This third part of the summit was fired off with a keynote by Nutritionist and Author Rujuta Diwekar where she highlighted the monumental potential of social media influencers and how they can productively use the Internet as a platform to showcase their business idea. This was followed by a panel discussion which was moderated by US Immigration Attorney, and Political Commentator Kartikeya Tanna. Among the panellists who projected their thoughts during the discussion included

Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Magicpin

A S Rajgopal, Founder & CEO, MYn

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Co-Founder, Food Darzee

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas

All the panellists while putting forward their opinions during the Republic Social Media Summit explained how Internet had helped in taking their businesses, ideologies and practices to new extremes even while surviving the atrocious times of the COVID-19 pandemic

Republic Social Media Summit: Kartikeya Tanna on how Connectivity has been the backbone of advancement

Kartikeya Tanna, in the discussion, addressed the untapped potential of the 'Indian social media market'. He said, "Connectivity has been the backbone of advancement in civilisations throughout the millennia and the need for connectivity has been important with each passing day." Tanna mentioned how the COVID pandemic had accelerated the process to be connected without physical proximity. The sheer ambition of Indian businesses adapted to this sudden change very well. And despite the mammoth size of the Indian population, it is connected to the internet.

He mentioned that India had more Facebook users than any other country and also YouTube's viewership had increased 85% since last year. Also, Whatsapp was now the new neighbourhood chalk for hundreds of users. Stating those aforementioned references, Tanna suggested business entrepreneurs in India leverage the power of the Internet as it was impossible not to. Tanna while opening the discussion went on to introduce his panellists while urging them to elucidate him regarding the prevailing situation of the social media market.

CCO Mullen Lintas Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas

Garima explained how the potential of social media was exhibited during the second phase of the pandemic.

"This showed how potent the social media scene was the marketplace allowing customers and sellers to directly be in touch with the customer. Garima further iterated that being an advertiser this has been a major boon as it facilitated her to reach out to her customer. She appended by saying, "Although I think the process is still unlocking," she added.

Internet-facilitated Siddhant Bhargava's move to tier two cities

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Co-Founder, Food Darzee, while putting forward his points went on to agree with what Garima said on the fact how all the processes and acceptance towards social media was just beginning to commence.

He said, "In a business like mine, which is only present in metro cities right now and we are now moving on to tier two cities only because we consider them to be finally accessible only because the social media market is growing and growing." While concluding he exclaimed, "I am super excited!"

A S Rajgopal on intentions to curate single app for multiple solutions

Founder & CEO MYn A S Rajgopal said that television was the mainstream advertising medium in India to establish brand seriousness followed by Digital to leverage the brand set on TV and creating more engagement. A S Rajgopal said, "Our brand intends to deliver a wide range of products for one single app. I think apps are abundant in the market and we intend to restrict people to not juggle between apps and use one centralised platform."

Anshoo Sharma says synonym of social media in India = Internet

Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Magicpin spoke on how the synonym for social media in India was the Internet. She added, "We have to effectively manage the internet to build new used cases that can help transform our lives." She also emphasised how businesses can leverage the power of social media.

Image Credits - Republic World