Trumblr Trolls Twitter After Daily Tweet View Limit Announcement

On Tumblr's 'sign up or log in' page, a message stating "Coming from Twitter? Sign up" seems to be playfully mocking the Twitter platform. This comes following CEO Elon Musk's announcement that Twitter users without verification will now encounter a daily restriction on their ability to view tweets.

“To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: - Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day - Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day - New unverified accounts to 300/day,” Elon Musk had tweeted on Friday.

Musk later tweeted, “Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified”.

Elaborating more on the reason for this move, Musk later tweeted, “The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just used.”

Not the first time that Tumblr has taken a dig at Twitter

Tumblr experienced a resurgence in cultural relevance, particularly following Elon Musk's prominent presence on Twitter. In 2022, the platform openly ridiculed Twitter amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Blue subscriptions, "Official" labels, and the option to purchase a blue checkmark for $8.

In what appeared to be a playful jab at Twitter, Tumblr introduced the concept of 'Important Blue Internet Checkmarks' available for a single payment of $7.99. At that time, the feature was sold on Tumblr's web store, and purchasers were delighted to receive two blue checkmarks for the price of a single one.

"That's cheaper than some other places," the post read. "Why, you ask? Why not? Nothing matters! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯." The URL for the post was “hi-were-introducing-completely-useless-blue.” The link posted to buy the check marks would direct users to a Tumblr Mart pop-up saying, “Be an important person on the internet!” – another jibe at Twitter.