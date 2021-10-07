Last Updated:

Twitch Blames Server Configuration Change For Recent Data Breach; All We Know About It

Twitch has released an official statement about the data breach and users are curious to learn more about it. Read to know what Twitch devs had to say about it.

Amazon’s live-streaming platform has recently been gaining a lot of attention after its servers were hacked remotely. Before Twitch released an official statement about the data that has been leaked, several users started giving out their analysis of what has been leaked. According to the recent statement released by Twitch, the data was breached “due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party.” Makers have already started taking required steps to keep their users’ data safe. About the concern for the card data on the platform, makers said that Twitch never stores full credit card numbers thus the data is still safe.  

Twitch confirms all the data that was leaked

Twitch also confirmed that it did not get any indication hinting that the login credentials have been exposed. Developers are still investigating the incident and are supposed to release more information about it in the coming days. Apart from this, they have already started taking precautionary measures like resetting all stream keys as a cautionary measure and have given out a new link to access these updated stream keys. App users like Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation, and Twitch Mobile app users are not required to take any action for their new key to work. But other users with specific broadcast software will be required to update their new keys manually. Apart from this, here is a full list of data that has been leaked during this latest Twitch hack. 

All the data that was leaked during the recent Twitch hack

  • Three years worth of information about the creator payouts on Twitch has been released.
  • The entirety of twitch TV and its history going back to its early beginnings have been released.
  • The leak also had the source code for the mobile, desktop, and video game console that can be used for the twitch clients.
  • The files also included a code related to proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch.
  • Data about an unreleased Steam competitor developed by Amazon Game Studios.
  • Important information about known Twitch properties like IGDB and CurseForge.
  • Twitch’s internal security tools were also leaked.

