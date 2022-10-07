Twitter Accuses Elon Musk Of 'mischief' After Judge Grants His Request To Halt The Trial

A day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked a US judge to halt an upcoming trial over his bid to take over Twitter, the microblogging site termed his action “an invitation to further mischief and delay”. Musk had asked the tribunal to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial as the negotiations between the two parties were currently underway. Though the Tesla CEO revitalised the takeover offer this Monday, he said his firm needed time to get the financing in order. However, the microblogging site believes Musk's arguments were an intended bluff and were meant to delay the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the head of the Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor, Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, said that Musk and Twitter now have until October 28 to close the deal. On the other hand, the microblogging site contested that to proceed with the trial, saying Musk refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement. It described the world's richest man's move to delay the trial as “an invitation to further mischief and delay”.

Elon Musk and Twitter deal controversy

The latest development came after several twists and turns since the very first day when Musk proposed his intention to buy a 100% stake in Twitter. Initially, it was believed that the deal involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms was settled impassively. However, much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk raising questions about the fake accounts. He often took to Twitter to lament his decision to acquire the platform.

In June 2021, Twitter reportedly agreed to share its full information on spam "bots accounts" -- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation. Confronted with the data Musk walked away from the deal. As per Twitter, it has around 229 million accounts, of which nearly 5 per cent are fake or bots. But he had disputed that 20 per cent or more are bogus, without contending any evidence.

Why bots are problematic for both Twitter and Musk?

The tribulation of fake accounts is well-known to Twitter and its investors. These accounts are usually created to amplify messages and spread misinformation. Since the onset of the social media giant, it has been problematic for both Twitter and advertisers. Advertisers usually rely on the number of users provided by social media platforms to determine the influence of their advertisements. If the client pays for an advertisement, they seek genuine users on the platform in order to accomplish the motive of promoting products or services on the social media giants. If the accounts are not genuine, it may be possible that the advertiser achieves its goal in terms of ad viewership but it would not reflect the same in the sale of the product.

Image: AP