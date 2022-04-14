Twitter Agrees To Evaluate 'unsolicited, Non-binding' Offer From Elon Musk

Micro-blogging platform Twitter will evaluate tech billionaire Elon Musk's $43 billion offer. The social media company has responded to the Tesla CEO's "unsolicited, non-binding" offer and has agreed to look into it. Taking the world and the micro-blogging platform by surprise, Elon Musk made a massive offer to the company, proposing to buy it out for about $43 billion.

"Twitter's board will evaluate an "unsolicited, non-binding" offer from Tesla chief Elon Musk to acquire the social media company", Twitter told media Thursday.

The offer was announced by Musk at the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, April 14. Confirming the same on Twitter, the Tesla CEO shared the link to his offer and wrote: "I made an offer." Musk has offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash which is a 54% premium of the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium to the closing price on April 1.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk maintains mystery over Twitter

The development comes days after Elon Musk bought the majority stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder in the company. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filing released on Monday, April 4, the billionaire owns 7,34,86,938 shares, which makes it 9.2% of Twitter's total stake and is worth a whopping $2.9 billion.

Shortly after, he was announced as the newest Twitter board member by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. The Twitter CEO had shared the news on Tuesday and had welcomed Musk saying that the latter would add ‘great value’ to the company. However, Elon Musk took everyone by surprise after he dropped out of the Twitter board proposal, refusing to become a member.

Speculations continued over the billionaire's motive to buy the enormous stake in Twitter, even as he continued to post polls seeking public opinion on new features for the social media platform, such as an edit button.

The Tesla CEO has often remained uncensored with his views on the social media platform and subsequently faced much backlash. In some instances, Musk was also forced to pull down his scandalous tweets. Interestingly, he has been deleting some of his critical tweets over the last few days. It remains to be seen what his next move will be and whether Twitter will accept his offer.