Twitter Alleges 'Antifa' Account Encouraging Violence In US Was Run By White Supremacists

Shortly after Trump spoke about declaring far-left leaning Antifa groups as 'terrorist organisations', blaming them for their alleged involvement in the George Floyd riots, netizens on Twitter pointed out that the Antifa group on Twitter that had encouraged violence actually belonged to a white-supremacist group called 'Evropa.'

An Antifa account on Twitter by the name of 'Anitfa_US' had shared controversial tweets urging people to "take back what's ours" and target white residential neighbourhoods following George Floyd's death. Twitter was soon to take action against the account suspending it saying, "This account violated our platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts. We took action after the account sent a Tweet inciting violence and broke the Twitter Rules."

Netizens had alleged that the account posing as an Antifa organisation was actually being handled by a far-right organization putting out such tweets to 'malign' the Black Lives Matter movement. Twitter confirmed this allegation saying that it had been shutting down multiple accounts allegedly being operated by white supremacist groups posing as liberal groups. White nationalist group Evropa is said to be behind the fake Antifa account.

Trump blames 'Antifa' groups for violence

Shortly after controversial tweets put forward by the 'Antifa' account on Twitter came to light, US President Donald Trump blamed the 'far-left militant' groups for the destruction and rioting calling to declare the Antifa as a 'terrorist organisation.'

“I don’t see any indication that there were any white supremest groups mixing in. This is an ANTIFA Organization. It seems that the first time we saw it in a major way was Occupy Wall Street. It’s the same mindset.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends TRUE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

Antifa, which stands for “anti-fascists,” is a radical political protest movement involving far-left-leaning militant groups affiliated by their opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme right-wing ideology. Such groups agree to the use of force and militancy including rioting and violence to bring down "white supremacists." Individuals involved in the movement tend to hold anti-authoritarian and anti-capitalist views, subscribing to a range of left-wing ideologies such as anarchism, communism, Marxism, and other radical beliefs with their origins deriving from the German Antifa movement.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters across the United States have been arrested, in view of the increasingly violent protests over the death of George Floyd. A number of cities have seen heavy-handed riot tactics include looting, arson and burning leading to violent clashes between the police officers and demonstrators. Several major US cities have also called in the National Guard to reign in control of the situation.

