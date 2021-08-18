Twitter Announces New Feature To Allow Marking 'misleading' Content; Check Details Here

Twitter never fails to surprise users with its new features. The American-based social media giant on Tuesday informed users that they were going to launch a new feature that would allow users to flag content that looks "misleading" to them. The microblogging platform said that currently, they are experimenting for the users' experience. The new feature is currently available in the US, South Korea, and Australia, and soon it will be available for all, said Twitter in an official statement.

Twitter announced a new feature to mark 'misleading' content

"We're assessing if this is an effective approach, so we’re starting small. We may not take action and can not respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work, "said Twitter. We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as “It’s misleading” after clicking on Report Tweet. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 17, 2021

According to the new feature introduced by Twitter, users will now see a new button which they will be able to specifically report misleading tweets which pose a potential threat to the users, containing information about health, politics, and others. Notably, misinformation on platforms including Facebook, Watsapp Instagram has extensively increased over time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, elections in India, and the historic US presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. There have been several occasions when the microblogging platform has banned users from posting misleading content on Twitter. Earlier in March this year, the platform blocked many user accounts after giving several warnings for spreading false information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

How does Twitter identify misleading content?

The shining example of banning user accounts for spreading misinformation is the 2020 presidential election. Former US President Donald Trump was earlier banned by the network on a temporary basis and finally, his account was revoked from the platform for posting content that promoted violence and directed people to come to the streets, and even for openly discarding the election results. Twitter officials or moderators are the ones who are responsible for banning an account on Twitter. They determine the accounts based on the content, which violates Twitter's terms of use. However, the platform relies on reporting content to both active users and automated analysis which detects suspicious posts.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)