Twitter Bans Advertisements Contradicting Science On Climate Change In New Policy

Twitter announced that it will no longer allow advertisements on its site that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change. In a statement outlining its new policy, Twitter said as per Associated Press, “Ads shouldn't detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.” The company, however, has not clarified if the change would affect the posts by users on the same.

The announcement comes amid the rising global temperature and on Earth Day, which was celebrated on April 22. Notably, Twitter announced its new policy just hours before the European Union directed tech giants to be more vigilant about the issue regarding hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content on their sites. Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site has said that it would provide information on its plans to provide reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations that its users engage in, in the coming months.

Notably, Twitter has been active in supporting conversations over climate change, the latest example being the pre-bunks. This dedicated climate topic was introduced on the site to promote credible information during the UN Climate Conference COP26 last year.

On Earth Day, Google releases interactive doodle to show impact of global warming

On Earth day, Google released an interactive doodle to spread the message about planet Earth and the impact of climate change on it. The company said, "Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change."

Google used real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth and other sources to showcase the effect of climate change on the planet. The Doodle shows the impact of the climate crisis by using the real imagery from a Glacier retreat at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa.

Today’s #EarthDay #GoogleDoodle addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change.



Using real time-lapse imagery from #GoogleEarth and other sources, tune in all day to see the impact of climate change across our planet 🌎



→ https://t.co/3IQ6D5wJSu pic.twitter.com/tNaO7LbaKl — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 22, 2022

The images had been taken in December from 1986 to 2020 and shows how Mount Kilimanjaro looked in 1986 and how it presently looks in 2020. Another imagery used by Google gives a glacier retreat in Greenland and its images have been taken from 2000 to 2020. The third imagery shows the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and their images have been captured from March to May in 2016.

Image: Unsplash