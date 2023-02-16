Twitter Becomes 1st Social Media Platform To Allow Cannabis Firms To Advertise In US

Twitter has become the first social media platform to permit cannabis businesses to advertise their brands and products in the US. The company previously restricted marketing and advertising to CBD topical goods produced from hemp, while Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all have a "no cannabis advertising policy" because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level. Although 21 states have already approved the selling of 'recreational cannabis', more are flowing in that direction.

In a statement, Twitter says that it is "allowing advertisers to promote brand preference and informational cannabis-related content for CBD, THC, and cannabis-related products and services. We look forward to helping more customers unlock the power of Twitter Ads to connect with the cannabis conversation and drive their business forward".

What is the new policy?

Twitter stated that it would allow cannabis businesses to promote as long as they have the appropriate licences, had gone through its approval process, only targeted the regions where they had operating licences, and most crucially, did not target anyone under the age of 21.

The updated policy also includes a number of other limitations. For instance, businesses and brands are prohibited from using any figure, athlete, celebrity, or image/icon that could appeal to children. No pregnant woman or children may be shown in advertisements, and no false or deceptive claims on health advantages are permitted.

Additionally, in the US, advertisements cannot directly advocate or sell the sale of cannabis or CBD unless they are for topical, non-ingestible CBD products made from hemp that meet government-specified THC limits of less than 0.3%. According to Twitter's "Cannabis Ad Policy", marketers must have prior approval from the company and relevant regulatory bodies in both the US and Canada.

Kate Lynch of Curaleaf, the biggest cannabis company operating in the US said: "This change speaks to the growing acceptance of cannabis as a mainstream wellness category, and we are hopeful it will serve as a catalyst for other social media platforms to follow suit".

The US cannabis sector exhibited symptoms of stalling in the face of legislative and economic hurdles, including as dropping prices and an underground market stealing its clients, after experiencing a sales spike during the initial stages of the pandemic.