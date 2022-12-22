Twitter Begins Displaying YouTube-like View Count On Tweets, Here's How To Check

Twitter has come up with a new and unique feature that will show view counts for tweets just like users get to see views on YouTube videos. Earlier, only the person who had put out the tweet got to see the view count by accessing Twitter analytics. Now, people are getting to see the view count on the extreme left corner, alongside retweets, quote tweets, and likes.

So far, it is not clear on what platforms (Android, iPhone, and web) the feature is available. Also, it seems as if everyone does not have it yet.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk had said that the feature would be launched and had remarked, "Twitter is much more alive than people think."

How to check tweet activity

Although the new feature will allow everyone to see views on tweets, the user can also get to see detailed analytics on his posts like before. The person just needs to tap on the tweet and see a little graph with "View Tweet Activity" written alongside it.

With this, the user will get to see impressions (times this tweet was seen on Twitter), details expands (times people viewed the details about this tweet), profile visits (number of profile views from this tweet), new followers (follows gained directly from this tweet) and engagements (total number of times a user has interacted with a tweet.)

Twitter $Cashtags feature

Twitter has also launched another fascinating feature, named $Cashtags that will allow users to check the price of stock listed on US stock exchanges, exchange-traded funds, or cryptocurrency by putting a dollar sign in front of the symbol.