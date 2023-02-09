Twitter Blue Launched In India: Price, Features, Subscription Details Here

In a massive development, 'Twitter Blue' - a premium subscription service of the microblogging website, has been officially launched in India. A number of features had been updated in a bid to 'improve the experience' for users, including one allowing 'longer video upload'. Twitter Blue, which was revamped last year in December, has now been rolled out in 15 countries including India which will offer several new features.

What are the new features of 'Twitter Blue'

The Twitter Blue section has been added to the menu bar of the social networking site which revealed the price for the new membership for those accessing it via the Twitter website, Android or iOS app.

In India, if the users choose the monthly subscription on mobile, it will cost Rs 900 per month. However, the company will be offering a discounted price for subscribing annually on the website as the notification stated that the price of the Blue membership via the web will be Rs 650 per month. If the Twitter user pays for the subscription monthly, then they will have to pay a total amount of Rs 7,800 while if they plan to pay in one go then they will have to pay Rs 6,800 with a discount of 12%.

Apart from the blue tick on the profile, Twitter Blue will provide 50% fewer ads, longer posts, and early access to upcoming features. It added that the tweets posted by verified users - Twitter blue members will be prioritised to "fight scams and spams".

In addition, Twitter Blue will let its users edit tweets five times within 30 minutes of publishing and share videos in Full-HD resolution.

How to subscribe to Twitter Blue?

To subscribe to Twitter Blue, the user has to navigate to the profile menu on the app or on the web. In the menu list, the option of Twitter Blue will appear, the user has to click on the subscribe button. After this Twitter will verify your phone number, and then the user has to follow the in-app purchase on Android and iOS or confirm subscription payment on the web. According to Twitter, the paid subscription to Twitter Blue is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.