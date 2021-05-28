Twitter Blue Subscription Service Coming For 269? What Is Twitter Blue? Features Explained

Amid its standoff with the Indian government, California-based micro-blogging site Twitter is set to roll out a subscription-based service to provide users with a couple of additional features in a bid to widen the scope of social media. The subscription service, which will reportedly cost $2.99 per month or Rs 269 in India, would reportedly allow users to undo tweets and switch on to reader mode. The new feature will be called and is expected to be tried out in the US market before its introduction in India.

As per reports, Twitter has also acquired a new startup that would make it possible for users to view news content without ads. The micro-blogging site might also add more features with an aim to attract more users. While Twitter is yet to make anything official about its feature, the new feature - Twitter Blue - has been added to the in-app purchase in App Store hinting that the feature could be launching anytime soon.

What is Twitter Blue? How is it different and what are its features?

While Twitter Blue would allow paid subscribers to undo tweets within a given time frame, the option to edit tweets, which has been long-sought by users, still seems far away from reality. The reader mode will allow subscribers to read long threads without straining their eyes whereas several design/UI changes are also expected. Twitter Blue is expected to make the social media app more personalized by giving users multiple colour options to choose from.

While the update has not been confirmed by Twitter officially yet, Security researcher Jane Manchun Wong spotted the Twitter update and tweeted, “Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store."

Twitter Spaces goes live

Twitter on Thursday went LIVE with its new audio conversation app ‘Spaces’ on the computer desktops and Android iOS web browsers. The Clubhouse-type live audio conversations app will appear at the top of your Twitter timeline as a ‘purple bubble’ for as long as it’s live. On the desktops or web browsers, when a user joins ‘Space’ as a listener, they can react to what they hear with emojis, check out any pinned Tweets, as well as follow along with captions, Tweet or DM Space, or request to speak.

Twitter 'strives' to comply with India's new IT rules

Twitter on Thursday stressed that it will strive to comply with the guidelines. Expressing commitment towards protecting freedom of speech and privacy, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the Union government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform. Lamenting the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, it back a collaborative approach to safeguard the interests of the people.

In a scathing response to Twitter's statement over the implementation of the new IT guidelines that came into force on May 25, the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Thursday lambasted the US-based micro-blogging website for attempting to 'dictate terms' in the world's largest democracy - India. Ridiculing Twitter's claims of 'intimidation tactics' by the Delhi Police, the Union Ministry downplayed the statement issued by the micro-blogging site on Thursday as 'totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India'. In a stern message to the social media platform, the Union Government has said that Twitter needs to 'stop beating around the bush' and comply with laws of the land, asserting that it has no locus in 'dictating' what should India's legal policy framework be.