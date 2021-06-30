Twitter Breaks Silence Over Child Pornography Content Claim; Cites 'zero-tolerance Policy'

Breaking its silence on the issue of child pornographic content allegedly floating on Twitter, the microblogging platform on Wednesday said that it has a zero-tolerance policy for Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE). Asserting that the platform will continue to 'invest in proactive detection and removal' of content that violates the rules, the California-based company said that it will continue to work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue. Twitter's response comes a day after it was slapped with an FIR by the Delhi Police basis a complaint of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

In a complaint on June 25, the NCPCR explained the statutory rights in this matter and why they felt a sense of concern over a series of issues including child pornographic content. Invoking the POCSO and IT act, the Delhi Police affirmed that an FIR had been registered against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd.

The matter has been raised by India's National Commission for Women (NCW) as the body has now taken suo motu cognizance of pornographic content allegedly being shared by several accounts on the social media platform. Writing to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, NCW chief Rekha Sharma sought the removal of pornographic content and obscene scenes from the micro-blogging platform with a week. The NCW chief has also written to the Delhi Commissioner of Police, seeking appropriate investigation and legal action to be taken in the matter.

NCPCR Chairperson hits out at Twitter

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo has accused Twitter of lying, alleging that Twitter India had claimed that it is not linked with Twitter Inc as two of its directors are salaried employees of Twitter Inc. "On probe, we also found that Twitter Inc had 99% shares in Twitter India. Case registered under POCSO Act against them and accordingly, we will appeal in the court," said Priyank Kanoongo.

Priyank Kanoongo, speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, highlighted the complaint that was filed by the NCPCR and said that FIR contains two cases based on the NCPCR findings. Kanoongo stated that the first case includes a man who had posted a picture of a boy on Twitter who was later issued threats. Kanoongo added the child pornography incident happened in 2020.

Twitter faces the book

It is to be noted that multiple FIRs have been registered against Twitter in various cases. An FIR was slapped against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari on Monday for the distorted map of India on the microblogging platform's website. The UP Police had filed the FIR under IPC Section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes) and Section 74 of the IT Act (Publication for a fraudulent purpose) after a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr lodged a complaint in this regard.

Before this, a case had also been lodged against Twitter over the Ghaziabad fake hate video, wherein an elderly man was being attacked, and an element of communalism was nefariously injected into an already shocking incident.

Twitter had lost its 'safe harbour' immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments.