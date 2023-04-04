Twitter CEO Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Instagram Users, Says Their IQ 'less Than 100'

SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk on April 3 took a swipe at the photo-sharing platform of the parent company Meta Instagram, saying that its users have an IQ of less than 100. Musk mocked the platform for letting anyone sign up for the service without any restrictions. He then went on to purport that Instagram users "have a very low IQ level."

"They should really get rid of that 100 IQ maximum limit for creating an account on Instagram," the tech billionaire wrote on Twitter.

Musk fired the criticism of Instagram in a much sarcastic tone, and in actuality, there is no IQ limit to sign up on the social media platform. Musk did not elaborate on why he believed that Instagram users might have a low IQ level. But he did tweet, hours later, that the media hypes him. "I wish the media would stop flattering me all time, it’s a bit much guys," Twitter CEO wrote.

The intelligence quotient (IQ) is a means to measure human intelligence via the total score derived from a set of standardised tests. IQ level fluctuates among different people basis their experience, set of knowledge, or their learning in their lifetime. An IQ score below 100 is considered less smart while anything above 130 is deemed as "intelligent". Instagram allows users to sign up for free regardless of their IQ score, and start creating content online. Content creators and influencers with a major fan following can also monetise the platform.

'Elon, you should buy Instagram,' say users

As Tesla's boss mocked Instagram users, some of the commenters took offence and advised the Twitter CEO to introduce the IQ limit feature for the microblogging site Twitter. Others expressed angst at having to pay for the blue verification mark. Some even suggested that the SpaceX founder must purchase Instagram. "Elon you should buy Instagram!" one wrote. "He can't afford either, unfortunately," one other said. "Oh Lord no. I like that one and it'd just get as screwed up as Twitter is," another commenter wrote.

Earlier yesterday, a letter that demanded a halt on artificial intelligence (AI) research, co-signed by Elon Musk and other experts, stirred controversy as some of the signatories on it were found to be unreal. Many other experts, who had previously put down signatures alongside Musk, withdrew their support after it was discovered that the signs on the document may not have been authentic. The letter warned that the tests of the AI systems with “human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity." Musk had been calling for an immediate pause on the AI research citing it as dangerous for the humanity.