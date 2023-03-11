Twitter CEO Elon Musk's 'awkward' Dance Video Amuses The Internet

An old video of Twitter CEO Elon Musk's dancing has won hearts and made Twitter users laugh again. The video has been posted by the official account of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on Twitter in which one can see Musk dancing in an 'awkwardly yet funny' manner. As per multiple media reports, the video was shot during an event in Shanghai, probably Tesla's event as one can see their car on the screen behind him. Taking to Twitter, Tesla Owners in Silicon Valley wrote, "@elonmusk knows how to get down".

Twitteratis quips over Musk's dancing at an old event video

In that 18-second clip, the billionaire has been seen coming to the center of the stage and then removing his jacket. Followed by his awkward dancing with some dramatic moves as well. According to CNN, this 18-second video has been shot in 2020 at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. The Twitter and Tesla CEO, himself has shared his video on January 7, 2020. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!"

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

Well, Musk's resurfaced video on Tesla's official account has amused many and received several comments. One of the Twitter users wrote:" When Elon asked you to tweet this and you agreed, could you actually feel your soul leaving your body?" Whereas another user wrote: "Wow @elonmusk. Thank you thank you thank you. I never ever thought I would get to say this, but you have even worse dance moves than I do and although it's close, you are worse than me. #InnerPeace 🙏"

Here is how Tesla Twitter followers have reacted to Musk's dancing Video:

Love this guy! — Viviane Brand (@vivianebrand) March 6, 2023

Sooo loved!!!!! — Deej (@DEEJGUZMAN1981) March 7, 2023