Twitter CEO Slams Elon Musk Over Inquiry On Spam Accounts Despite Putting Deal 'on Hold'

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal lashed out at billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk for seeking details about fake accounts on the microblogging platform despite his $44 billion bid being "on hold." In a long series of Twitter posts, Aggarwal stated that "with the benefit of data, facts and context" he could prove that the firm estimates of spam accounts were less than 5%. "Our team updates our systems and rules constantly to remove as much spam as possible, without inadvertently suspending real people or adding unnecessary friction for real people when they use Twitter: none of us wants to solve a captcha every time we use Twitter," Agrawal said.

"We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam – if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc)," the Twitter boss added.

Now, we know we aren’t perfect at catching spam. And so this is why, after all the spam removal I talked about above, we know some still slips through. We measure this internally. And every quarter, we have estimated that <5% of reported mDAU for the quarter are spam accounts. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

Elon Musk sends corny response to Aggarwal's post

However, Musk responded to the Twitter CEO's posts with a 'poo' emoji, later reiterating his question "So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter." The Tesla Inc CEO's remarks followed the comments he made last week. Musk said he had put the Twitter deal on hold over the pending information on "the calculation it spam/fake accounts."

This prompted speculations over the potential deal with analysts predicting that Musk is looking to renegotiations or to walk away. However, Musk later took to Twitter and said he was "still committed to the acquisition."

Twitter shares price dip following turmoil over takeover

Amid the Musk take over of Twitter debacle, stock prices of the microblogging platform have dipped a considerable low to $38 last week, slipping more on Monday following Agrawal's tweets. The said price is much below what Musk had offered- $54.20 per share. Musk's bid was approved by the Twitter board last month but the deal is far from reaching a closure while Musk is facing "cold feet," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, as quoted by BBC. He added that Musk is resorting to nursery excuses like "dog ate my homework" to bail out or lower prices for the Twitter deal.

(Image: AP/Unsplash/@AmeSimmons/Twitter)