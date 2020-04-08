Twitter Claps Virtually For World's Covid Health Workers; Biggies Join In

Hailing the tremendous hard work of the health workers around the globe fighting with the novel coronavirus, Twitter on Wednesday posted emojis of clapping hands, saying that let us appreciate them on World Health day.

Tweet some 👏 for all the amazing healthcare workers around the world.



👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #WorldHealthDay — Twitter (@Twitter) April 7, 2020

Soon people from across the spectrum followed Twitter's advice and hailed the health workers by clapping in the virtual world. The Acadamy, Israel defence Forces, Premier league, Google, ESL counter strike, UNESCO, etc joined to appreciate the helath workers.

Clapping our hands today, and every day, in honor of our healthcare workers. Thank you. #WorldHealthDay — Audi (@Audi) April 8, 2020

India's Janta curfew

On March 22, India went into the first lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi called it Janta Curfew and urged people to come out in their balcony at 5 PM on that day and hail the health workers and essential services workers for their hard work in such times. The PM then on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," PM Modi haad said.

Many other countries including the United Kingdom have done similar things to hail the hard work of the health workers and to keep their spirits high. Currently, there are 1,431,706 cases worldwide and 82,080 deaths have been reported.

Hailing India's effort to appreciate the work of COVID warriors, PM Modi also said: "The resolution of the Janta curfew that we took on March 22, Every Indian has contributed with full sensitivity, full responsibility for his achievement as a nation. Children-elderly, small-big, poor-middle class-upper class, everyone came with this time of the exam. With one day public curfew, India has shown that when the country is in crisis, when the crisis comes on humanity, how do we all Indians meet and fight together," said PM Modi.

