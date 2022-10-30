Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey Is Beta Testing New Competitor App 'Bluesky'

As Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk took over microblogging site Twitter, its co-founder Jack Dorsey is now reportedly beta testing a new social media application, the company announced on its website. Dorsey's decentralized social app 'Bluesky' has been looking for people for the Beta testing stage and the platform will operate as an alternative to Musk's owned Twitter. "The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility," the company, on which Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey serves as a board member, explained in a release.

"The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process," Bluesky explained in a release. Furthermore, the firm stated that it will iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. "When it's ready, we'll move to the open beta."

'Competitor to any company trying to own fundamentals for social media': Dorsey

Dorsey's new social media application intends to be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it," according to the Twitter co-founder. Bluesky was initially founded by Twitter in 2019, and the idea was to help develop a similar decentralized concept. "The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process," the company said.

"It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we're going to start in private beta to iron out issues," it continued. The new app will appeal to the thousands of people who might desert Twitter after disagreeing with the South African-born billionaire Musk's new policies. On Thursday, Musk fired company's CEO Parag Agrawal, and two other top executives.

Bluesky requires coordination of many parties, but once a network is deployed, "we're going to start in private beta to iron out the kinks," the company stated. "As we beta test, we will continue to refine the protocol specifications and share details about how it works. When it's ready, we'll move into open beta," Dorsey, 45, meanwhile informed. The app, he says, will have extreme security protocols, as well as an Authenticated Transfer Protocol, meaning unlike Twitter's new vision, the social network will be managed by various sites rather than a single location. "The larger, long-term goal is to build an enduring, open protocol for public conversation," Dorsey notes.