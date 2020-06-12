Twitter Deactivates 1.7 Lakh Accounts For Spreading Chinese Propaganda

In the latest development, the social media site Twitter has closed over 1,70,000 accounts for apparently 'spreading geopolitical narratives favorable' to the Chinese government. On Thursday, experts working with Twitter disclosed that the accounts were used to promote deceptive narratives about the Hong Kong protests, COVID-19, and other topics, an international media reported.

The Chinese government has officially blocked the use of Twitter from the past many years. However, users continue to access the social media platform by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Twitter informed that accounts were 'spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China' and were removed for violating its platform manipulation policies.

According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a group Twitter worked with to analyze the accounts said that "among the targets of the Chinese campaign were overseas Chinese in an effort to exploit their capacity to extend the party-state's influence". Twitter further added that the accounts tweeted predominantly in Chinese languages.

Renee DiResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, said "that many of these accounts were set up in January and had been engaged in posting about Covid-19. Narratives around COVID, the SIO wrote in its analysis, praise China's response to the virus while tweets also use the pandemic to antagonise the US and Hong Kong activists."

The social media site further said it had identified 23,750 accounts as a 'highly engaged core network' that were used to tweet content favorable to China. Moreover, 150,000 accounts were used to increase the content, for example, by retweeting content posted by core accounts. The 23,750 accounts collectively tweeted 348,608 times, according to the researchers at Stanford.

Twitter had earlier removed nearly 1,000 accounts considered to be working within mainland China for "deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong" in August 2019.

(With agency inputs)

