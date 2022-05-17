Twitter 'doesn't Believe In Free Speech': Employee Says In Secretly Filmed Video

A Twitter employee has reportedly said that the microblogging platform "doesn't believe in free speech". Siru Murugesan, identified as a senior engineer at Twitter admitted that the social media giant has a strong left-wing leaning and routinely censors right-wing or conservatives. Murugesan described the culture as "commie as f**k." He added that the people working at Twitter also had to change their personal views to adjust to the prevailing atmosphere.

"Twitter doesn't believe in free speech, Elon believes in free speech," Murugesan admitted with a straight face. He added the social media company works "more like a socialist organisation" rather than having a capitalist approach, which Elon Musk follows. "Ideologically, it does not make sense because we are censoring the right and not the left," Murugesan said further exemplifying the situation with quoted conversation. Take a look at Murugesan's remarks here.

Twitter employees 'hate, hate, hate' Elon Musk bid: Siru Murugesan

The shockingly frank conversation was recorded by an undercover journalist for the right-wing group Project Veritas. The saga of the alleged Twitter culture was filmed over various encounters where Murugesan also confessed the fears of job loss if Elon Musk's bid closes successfully. "We are always worried for our jobs...which are at stake" if Musk takes over, Murugesan said. He added, that Twitter employees "hate" Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to acquire the microblogging platform. "They are like: this is gonna be my last day it happens," Murugesan described adding that the source of the problem was due to the left bias of the company. "Oh my God! I am at least okay with it...but some of my colleagues are like super left... Left, left, left," he said with a smirk.

"It's true. There is bias. It is what it is today," Murugesan said, adding that "a lot has changed" since Elon Musk's buyout offer.

Murugesan also claimed that the company's operating procedures are extremely relaxed. "Essentially, everyone gets to do what they want and no one really cares about (operating expenses)," he said, further comparing the situation with the capitalist work structure: "Like capitalists, they care about numbers or care about how to make the businesses more efficient."

However, he emphasised that "at Twitter, everything is about mental health. Like, if you are not feeling it, you can take a few days off. People have taken months off, they will come back." He also opened up about how staff at Twitter have tried to stop the Musk take over, particularly worried about reinstating "people like" ex-US President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk's Twitter bid

Twitter board in April agreed to Musk's buyout proposal at $44 billion, subject to shareholder approval. However, the takeover bid is currently "on hold" as Musk expressed curiosity over the spam accounts on the microblogging site.

The Tesla Inc CEO has also engaged in verbal banter with incumbent Twitter boss Parag Agrawal over the same. However, analysts flagged that the acquisition is at a halt as Musk seeks the possibility of lowering his bid after the steep fall in Twitter shares.

(Image: Pixabay/AP)