Twitter Down Again! Users Report Trouble Loading Tweets On Their Timeline

Twitter seems to have suffered an outage yet again as many users have been facing trouble accessing posts on the timeline. According to Downdetector.com, over 600 complaints were reported around 4 pm IST. A majority of the users have faced trouble loading their feed on the app whereas others faced problems on the website and with server connection.

This comes just five days after the last outage which occurred post 10 pm. Twitter meanwhile is yet to issue any statement. Many Twitter users, meanwhile, are complaining about the outage with memes on the platform itself.