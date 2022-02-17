Twitter Down In India? Micro-blogging Site Suffers Second Outage This Month

Twitter suffered a technical glitch again on Thursday, February 17, as users across multiple countries including India and the US faced trouble accessing tweets in their feed. The outage on the micro-blogging site appeared to have been caused around 9:30 pm (IST) and, according to DownDetector.com, over 5,600 users have reported facing problems at the site. DownDetector said that 84% of the problems were reported on Twitter website whereas 9% and 7% of users reported server connection and app problems.

Users attempting to refresh Twitter are encountering "Something went wrong. Try reloading". Net Blocks, which tracks global network disruptions and shutdowns informed in a tweet that the problem is "not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering".

ℹ️ Note: Twitter is currently experiencing outages in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/LBb2yU05JQ — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 17, 2022

Several netizens also posted their tweets complaining about the same problem, as they are unable to access tweets in their timeline. This is the second such incident on Twitter as the platform had suffered an outage on February 11 for an hour. While the company had accredited the outage to a “technical bug”, it remains to be seen what caused the incident this time.

getting this on both browsers I use, is Twitter down? pic.twitter.com/ven3548vJp — Alisha (@alishapennyy) February 17, 2022

Is Twitter partly down for anyone else?



My timeline isn't loading completely anymore — Shiina (@RealShiina) February 17, 2022

(Image: Unsplash)