Twitter Down: Multiple Users Complain Of Outage; Services Restored Later

Microblogging site Twitter suffered an outage on Thursday as multiple users complained about having trouble refreshing their feed or posting new tweets. However, the services were restored after some time. According to DownDetector.com, the Twitter outage occurred after 5 pm on July 14 and the website registered over 400 complaints in just a short amount of time. As per the data chart below, around 69% of the users reported the issue with the website and 30% faced issues on the App. Meanwhile, at least 1% of users faced login issues.

Responding to the outage Twitter Support informed that the company was working to resolve the issue:

Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

A similar technical issue was faced by Twitteratis in February this year, which was caused by a "technical bug," the microblogging site had explained. The issue prevented netizens from loading tweets and posting on the site or the mobile application.

#TwitterDown startds trending

Despite the brief technical glitch, #TwitterDown started trending around the world. On restoration, the microblogging site was also flooded with memes. "Me running to tweet "Twitter is down" but then I realise Twitter is down," wrote a user. "Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for Twitter being down," wrote another user. "When Twitter is down and you can’t go on Twitter to find out if it’s down cos it’s down [sic]" expressed a third.

Here are some of the funny reactions by users to the Twitter outage:

me running to tweet "twitter is down" but then i realise twitter is down. pic.twitter.com/5ICIThFrBe — 니코니 (@thinkingwinter) July 14, 2022

#Twitterdown



Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for twitter being down: pic.twitter.com/6tuKOWWPjD — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) July 14, 2022

When Twitter is down and you can’t go on Twitter to find out if it’s down cos it’s down 🤣🤣 #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/qUJIQrTeEs — Leighanne🦄 ⚯͛ △⃒⃘🚀🇺🇦 (@TinyPurplePug) July 14, 2022

Us when Twitter is down for FIVE MINUTES on a match day:#ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/ggtD9mE7JK — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 14, 2022

(Image: Unsplash)