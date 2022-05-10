Twitter Down Sparks Flurry Of Memes, Netizens Ask 'why A Dog On The Chair?'

Microblogging site Twitter was flooded with humourous memes and a barrage of questions after it suffered a brief global outage on Monday. Website monitor DownDectector confirmed the momentary "down" of the popular microblogging site. Shortly after the site was restored, users shared the image of 'a poodle sitting on a chair' along with the usual message "something went wrong. Try reloading," which was visible on the Twitter website on trying to check feeds, tweet, or refresh.

Despite the brief technical glitch, #TwitterDown started trending around the world. On restoration, netizens poked fun at the microblogging platform. Hashtags, jokes, and a chain of queries started flooding the site. Here are some of the funniest reactions by Twitteratis' to Twitter down.

Is Twitter web down for anyone else? It doesn't load correctly on any of my devices.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/hSDGNshiD9 — Eduard Tolosa (@edu4rdshl) May 10, 2022

No idea why we tweeting this as no one will see it. #Twitter Main App seems to be down across parts of the world.



Around 1:15am BSt onwards People from around the globe are reporting all they get is this Dog on a chair Pic. #TwitterDown



Map credit @istheservicedown pic.twitter.com/cIV7C7QGAx — Sussex News - Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) May 10, 2022

#TwitterDown I don't even see the dog. Not nice, not nice at all pic.twitter.com/Im08lDlO4D — Miscelánea 🏳️ (@miss_elania) May 10, 2022

It's either everyone, or just me. Is this what a suspension looks like? #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/0qgU8rWIZF — scha·den·freu·de (@BlisterPearl) May 10, 2022

Why is Twitter down today?

As of yet, Twitter Support has not responded to the brief suspension of services. However, a similar technical issue was faced by Twitteratis in February this year, which was caused by a "technical bug," the microblogging site explained. The issue prevented netizens from loading tweets and posting on the site or the mobile application.

This is the first time Twitter suffered technical error after business tycoon Elon Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in April. According to CNBC reports, he may serve as the CEO for a brief period after the process of taking over is formally complete.

Now, since the acquisition, Musk has chalked a lot of his plans to make the Twitter experience better for users. The Tesla CEO posted memes, and comments and asked for suggestions to potentially remodel the microblogging site in a way that suits users. Musk, who is known to create a stir with his cryptic posts, on May 9 triggered another wave of speculations by talking about his death in “mysterious circumstances”. Musk said on Twitter, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya” just a week after he announced the decision to buy the microblogging platform for $44 billion.

(Image: @C3OrgylloSac3/Twitter/Unsplash/AP)