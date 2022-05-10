Last Updated:

Twitter Down Sparks Flurry Of Memes, Netizens Ask 'why A Dog On The Chair?'

Microblogging site Twitter was flooded with humourous memes and a barrage of questions after it suffered a brief global outage on Monday. Read on

Twitter

Microblogging site Twitter was flooded with humourous memes and a barrage of questions after it suffered a brief global outage on Monday. Website monitor DownDectector confirmed the momentary "down" of the popular microblogging site. Shortly after the site was restored, users shared the image of 'a poodle sitting on a chair' along with the usual message "something went wrong. Try reloading," which was visible on the Twitter website on trying to check feeds, tweet, or refresh.

Despite the brief technical glitch, #TwitterDown started trending around the world. On restoration, netizens poked fun at the microblogging platform. Hashtags, jokes, and a chain of queries started flooding the site. Here are some of the funniest reactions by Twitteratis' to Twitter down.

 

Why is Twitter down today?

As of yet, Twitter Support has not responded to the brief suspension of services. However, a similar technical issue was faced by Twitteratis in February this year, which was caused by a "technical bug," the microblogging site explained. The issue prevented netizens from loading tweets and posting on the site or the mobile application.

This is the first time Twitter suffered technical error after business tycoon Elon Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in April. According to CNBC reports, he may serve as the CEO for a brief period after the process of taking over is formally complete.

Now, since the acquisition, Musk has chalked a lot of his plans to make the Twitter experience better for users. The Tesla CEO posted memes, and comments and asked for suggestions to potentially remodel the microblogging site in a way that suits users. Musk, who is known to create a stir with his cryptic posts, on May 9 triggered another wave of speculations by talking about his death in “mysterious circumstances”. Musk said on Twitter, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya” just a week after he announced the decision to buy the microblogging platform for $44 billion. 

