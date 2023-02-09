Twitter Down? Users Across The Globe Told They Are 'over Daily Tweet Limit'

Twitter users on Wednesday night faced various issues on the social microblogging site as it crashed for several hours. They were unable to send direct messages or follow new accounts, while some users tried posting new tweets they received pop-ups-- "you are over the daily limit for sending tweets', We are sorry, we weren't able to send your Tweet", as per the reports.

When some of the users when tried to follow other accounts on Twitter, they received a notification saying, "Limit reached. You are unable to follow more people at this time". Some users said that they could only share tweets by using Twitter's tweet scheduling function.

As per the reports issued by CNN, the outage tracker DownDetector revealed that more than 9,000 Twitter issued reports as of 5 am on Thursday. Notably, Twitter has faced multiple technical glitches since Elon Musk took over as CEO of the micro-blogging site and laid off more than half its staff in 2022.

Twitter faces outage

Earlier in November 2022, many Twitter users across the world reported problems with the microblogging website as they complained that they were unable to log in and access feeds. When the feed page loads, some users came across a popup which read, "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again". As per reports, the outage started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am but was restored later. As per Down Detector India, the Twitter outages in the last 24 hours shows an exponential increase.

A month later in December, Twitter apparently suffered an outage in India as several users complained of facing trouble loading pages on the microblogging site. The glitch-tracking website reported nearly 3,000 complaints and most of them registered complaints facing problems on the app, website, and accessing the home page. Twitter has yet to issue a statement on the glitch.

As many as 65% of Twitter users were unable to access the platform whereas 33% of them faced issues on the website. Moreover, 2% complained that they were unable to tweet, according to DownDetector.com. The website's outage map revealed that the glitch was experienced in major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Jaipur, and Patna.

