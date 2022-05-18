Twitter Employee Says Platform Puts 'correct Views' In Front Of Users; Mocks Elon Musk

In yet another explosive video released by American far-right activist Project Veritas, a Twitter employee revealed that the company is not profitable because of their woke ideology and the company puts the “correct” videos for the users while mocking Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s development disorder. In the second part of its undercover series on Twitter, Project Veritas published the clip featuring Twitter Lead client Partner, Alex Martinez. He not only discussed the company’s ideology but also slammed the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal clinched by Musk.

In the footage, which is now doing rounds on social media, Martinez criticised the billionaire over the latter’s views on free speech on Twitter. Martinez said, “The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just to give people free speech."

"People don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out -- correct things that are supposed to be out in the public, right?" he said.

The Twitter employee also made unpleasant remarks about Musk’s Asperger’s Syndrome. At one point, Martinez said, “He has Asperger's…so, he's special”. He went on to say, “We all know that and that's fine. So here, no one's going to say some f**king crazy sh*t because he's special."

Martinez’s remarks about the microblogging platform came after a man, described as a senior engineer with Twitter, said that the website does not believe in free speech and people working at the tech giant ‘hated’ Musk’s acquisition bid. The first video published by Project Veritas showed the senior Twitter engineer Siru Murugesan, who admitted that the company has a strong left-wing bias. He also said that the right-wingers were openly censored.

Musk: Twitter deal 'can't go ahead until' firm proves less than 5% spam accounts

Meanwhile, in the latest development pertaining to the Twitter shake-up, Tesla CEO Musk on Tuesday warned that his planned $44 billion deal to buy the microblogging platform “cannot move forward until” the company's chief executive Parag Agrawal publicly produces proof that the website has less than 5% spam accounts. Just last Friday, the billionaire had revealed that the Twitter takeover was "on hold" over the same issue.

Musk also noted that his offer to buy the social media giant was based on the filings by Twitter to the United States markets regulator. Twitter has estimated that the number of spam or fake accounts on the platform represents less than 5% of the total users and has previously confessed its struggle to eliminate such profiles completely.

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Image: AP/Pixabay