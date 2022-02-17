Twitter Enables 'Good Bots' To Self-identify Themselves With The Help Of Labels

Twitter has introduced a new feature that will allow automated accounts, which are also known as "bots" to self-identify themselves as "good bots" by adding a robot head panel on their profile. This will help users to differentiate between automated accounts and human-run accounts. Starting today, i.e. February 17, 2022, all automated accounts on Twitter will have the option to add the new good bot label to their profile.

The good bot label on Twitter will not only allow users to recognise a bot account, but it will also give provide additional information about the bot account as well. This will in turn help users to decide about the accounts they wish to follow, engage with and trust. The update comes as a result that found that users wanted more context around the bot accounts they generally interact with as these accounts can help with relevant information.

Labels will help users recognise Twitter Bots

Twitter classifies good bots as automated accounts that share helpful and relevant information for a purpose of improving the users' experience on the platform. With the robot head label. both accounts will be able to increase their legitimacy and build trust and transparency with their audience. The feature is being tested since September 2021 when Twitter account labels were available to about 500 developer accounts.

In its official press release, Twitter says "We’re all looking for ways to cleanse our timelines these days - and there is a whole slew of “good bots” on Twitter that can help us do that. Good bots can help people find useful, entertaining and relevant information every day - from sharing Covid-19 updates to notifying people of traffic updates, to even helping people find internships." Adding to it, the microblogging platform says "there’s a whole community of developers that are working hard to build bots that are genuinely useful and interesting."

Good bot accounts on Twitter help people stay apprised of useful, entertaining and relevant information. Twitter also mentions some good bots in its official press release that includes @mumbaitraffic, @bloodreqbot, @CovidaxBLR, @internfinder, @TheGermanBot. There are more bot accounts on Twitter that can help users with the required information or who keep posting regularly about a certain topic.