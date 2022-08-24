Twitter Ex-security Head Claims Firm Has Weak Cybersecurity, Other 'extreme Deficiencies'

Twitter's former head of security claimed that the firm deceived regulators about its inadequate cybersecurity defences and its incompetence in trying to weed out fake accounts that propagate misinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint submitted to U.S. officials.

Peiter Zatko, who oversaw security at Twitter until his dismissal at the beginning of the year, lodged the accusations with the US Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Securities and Exchange Commission last month. A redacted version of the complaint published online by the Washington Post was authenticated by the legal group Whistleblower Aid, which is collaborating with Zatko.

John Tye, the Whistleblower Aid's co-founder and chief disclosure officer, said on Tuesday that "this was a final resort for him (Zatko)". He said that prior to his termination in January, Zatko made all possible efforts to get his issues addressed within the firm.

Notably, one of Zatko's most severe allegations is that Twitter broke the terms of a 2011 FTC settlement by misrepresenting the extent of its security and privacy protections for its users. He also accused Twitter of misleading about how it handles "spam" or fake accounts, an allegation that is at the centre of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attempt to withdraw from the Twitter takeover.

It is significant to mention that this disclosure from Twitter's former head of security might trigger new problems for the social media platform, which is presently trying to pressure Elon Musk to complete his $44 billion offer to buy the microblogging company, major legal and financial issues. Notably, on Tuesday, a number of Congressmen urged regulators to look into the allegations.

'Allegations timing appear designed to inflict harm on company': Twitter

The claims and the opportunistic timing "appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders," Twitter said in a prepared statement on Tuesday, adding that Zatko was fired for "ineffective leadership and poor performance." His complaint was labelled "a false narrative" by the company, "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes when Twitter and Musk are headed for an October 17 trial in Delaware that will determine whether or not Twitter can force the billionaire to go through with the acquisition. Notably, Musk backed out from the acquisition deal claiming that the microblogging firm failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake, or "spam bot", Twitter accounts and that it has breached its obligations under the deal.

