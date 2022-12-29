Twitter Faces Global Outage As Several Users Unable To Log In; Meme Fest Ensues

Twitter has been down for several users across the globe as the microblogging site surprisingly logged out many on Thursday morning, December 29. When the users tried to log in to their Twitter account, error message popped up despite refreshing and logging in to the website several times.

According to Downdetector.com, the outage tracking website, the outage started at around 06 AM on Thursday when a few Twitter users could not access their accounts. As per the website's outage map, the glitch was experienced in several cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

The outage is being experienced in other parts of the world, including the United States. As many as 51% of the users faced website-related issues while 44% of users reported facing log-in issues, according to the Downdetector website.

However, the mobile app is still working well and there has been no outage reported for the mobile version of the microblogging website. The Elon Musk owned company has not released any statement regarding the outage faced by the users.

