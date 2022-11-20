Twitter Flooded With Memes As Donald Trump's Account Reinstated After Musk Removes Ban

As former United States President Donald Trump’s Twitter account reappeared, netizens started to flood the microblogging platform with memes and comments. According to CBS News, Trump’s account, which was previously suspended, was restored with more than 59,000 previous tweets. This meme-fest came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk who recently acquired Twitter said on Saturday night that Trump will be permitted to return to the microblogging platform.

After a poll revealed that the majority of users agreed with the statement, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." Additionally, this happened after Musk asked Twitter followers if Trump's account should be reinstated, and a narrow majority of answers said yes.

Netizen's reaction to Donald Trump's Twitter account restoration

Following this, people have been making memes with images and tweeting those while tagging, “@realDonaldTrump”. People are sharing videos with putting faces of Trump and Elon. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that the restoration of Trump’s Twitter account came just a few hours before US President Joe Biden’s birthday on November 20.

This is easily one of my favorite songs / memes 😂#ElonMusk ✘ #DonaldTrump

cat head bobbing donald trump

elon musk playing drums vibing

levan polkka music clap lol videopic.twitter.com/mJsuV40sgR — ⅃-LATE Show 📺🖕☻ (@JLATESHOW) November 19, 2022

Apart from this, the question of whether the former president's account should be reinstated was posed in a 24-hour poll that Musk released on Friday. In the end, 51.8% of respondents selected yes, while 48.2% selected no.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Notably, Musk had previously declared he would hold off on making any big content judgments or account reinstatements until he had assembled a "content moderation council" with broadly different opinions.

The former president was removed from the platform following the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The suspension, according to Twitter management at the time, was put in place due to worries about potential future incitement to violence.

Later on, Trump founded Truth Social, which he touted as a platform for conservatives and a challenge to liberal media. On January 6, 2021, Twitter removed a series of tweets that it regarded to be in "severe violation" of its policies and disabled Trump's account for 12 hours.

Furthermore, Musk's Twitter poll was published four days after Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

