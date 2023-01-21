Twitter Has Lost 80 Percent Of Its Workforce Since Elon Musk's Acquisition, Says Report

Since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, the company's employee count has significantly decreased by around 80 percent, Sputnik quoted CNBC reports citing internal company records. Previously, Twitter had around 7,500 employees, but now it has only about 1,300 active employees left. Additionally, it has been reported that the company now has less than 550 full-time engineers and the trust and safety team is made up of less than 20 full-time employees.

In addition to the decrease in active employees,Twitter also has around 1,400 non-working employees who are still receiving pay. Additionally, about 75 of the company's remaining 1,300 employees are currently on leave, with 40 of them being engineers. Since his acquisition, Musk has made changes to the company's operations, including the dismissal of executives responsible for privacy, cybersecurity, and censorship.

Musk has brought in people from his other companies to Twitter

Elon Musk has also apparently brought in around 130 individuals from his other companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company to work at Twitter. Additionally, it was reported in December that Twitter had halted payments for office space rental as a cost-cutting measure. Twitter isn't the only tech company laying people off. Most prominent companies are laying people off due to the change in the economic environment.

Tech layoffs

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, announced on Friday that it will be laying off 12,000 employees from its workforce. The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, stated in an email sent to the company's staff that the layoffs in the United States will begin immediately, while in other countries, the process may take longer due to local laws and practices. In November, CNBC reported that Google employees were concerned about layoffs as other companies were making cuts and changes were being made to the company's performance rating system.

Microsoft is also cutting 10,000 jobs by the end of March as the company anticipates slower revenue growth. The company will also be taking a $1.2 billion charge. The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, announced in a memo to employees that was posted on the company website on Wednesday that some employees will find out this week if they are losing their jobs and that he is confident that the company will emerge stronger and more competitive.

The CEO of Amazon, Andy Jassy, recently announced that the company will be laying off more than 18,000 employees, primarily in its human resources and stores divisions. This follows an announcement made in November that the company was looking to cut staff, including in its devices and recruiting organizations. At the time, it was reported by CNBC that the company was planning to lay off around 10,000 employees. Many more tech companies are laying people off.